Richmond Fire Department responds to two overnight Northside fires

Photo of fire scene on North Avenue and Barton Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to two overnight fires in the city’s Northside Monday morning.

Around 2:27 on January 17, crews responded to 2107 North Avenue for the report of a house fire.

On scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure. The flames were mostly on the exterior, according to RFD.

Everyone inside the building was able to exit safely.

The fire was quickly contained and marked under control at 2:58 a.m.

Photo of fire scene on North Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

One person was treated on scene for minor injuries and the Virginia Red Cross was requested to assist four adults. The cause of the fire is under invesigation.

Just a short time after the first fire began, another fire was reported at 2424 Barton Avenue.

At 2:39 a.m., crews responded to that apartment fire. On scene, they found smoke coming from the building.

Photo of fire scene on Barton Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

Everyone inside the apartment building was able to exit safely and crews were able to contain the fire and mark the incident under control at 2:53 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.