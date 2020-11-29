Richmond Fire Department working to put out fire on Larne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department tweeted around 7:30 p.m. that they were working a scene at 115 Larne Avenue. The residence had heavy smoke and fire coming from it.

Upon arrival the fire department they began attacking the fire and everyone was out of the residence before they got there.

The fire is no under control and on one was injured.

Working FIre: Engine 20 arrived on scene 115 Larne Ave. with heavy smoke and fire present from the residence. They immediately began fire attack as everyone was reported outside. Searches were negative, the fire is now under control, no injuries/fatalities to report at this time. pic.twitter.com/eacP215coL — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) November 29, 2020

