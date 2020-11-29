Richmond Fire Department working to put out fire on Larne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department tweeted around 7:30 p.m. that they were working a scene at 115 Larne Avenue. The residence had heavy smoke and fire coming from it.

Upon arrival the fire department they began attacking the fire and everyone was out of the residence before they got there.

The fire is no under control and on one was injured.

