Richmond Fire Department’s arson dog gets new protective vest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This pooch will be a lot safer on the job thanks to a generous donation! Erny, the Richmond Fire Department’s Arson K-9, was gifted a brand new a bullet and stab proof vest courtesy of a national non-profit.

The new protective gear was provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit who’s goal is to provide protective vests and other assistance for dogs certified with law enforcement or related agencies. So far, the organization said it has provided more than, 4,100 vests to dogs in all 50 states.

Erny’s vest was specifically sponsored by Patricia Giencke of Lexington, MA and is embroidered with the phrase, “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always.”

You can learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, or make a donation, online here.