RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is now taking recruits.

The department will host two open houses this month for anyone interested in joining its crews.

Prospective hires are invited to speak with RFD firefighters and new recruits, tour facilities, check out equipment, as well as receive a walkthrough of the online application form and a review of benefits.

The first open house will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 17, located on 2211 Semmes Avenue. A second open house is slated for Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 308 North 24th Street.

Anyone interested in getting more information can call 804-646-2500, email firecareers@rva.gov or visit the department’s Twitter.