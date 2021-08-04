Richmond Fire Department investigating pair of Commerce Road fires as arson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department was called to the same location twice in a two-hour time period on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A fire broke out first in a shed and then in a building on 2017 Commerce Road.

Now investigators say this wasn’t coincidence but instead a pair of arsons.

The first fire was started around 10:30 p.m. in a shed. Upon arrival crews quickly put out the flames.

The second fire was set in a metal storage building very early on Wednesday morning. When the Richmond Fire Department returned to the scene at 12:20 a.m. there was heavy flames and smoke.

A pile of tires behind the building were burning and crews used foam to smother the fire. About 40 minutes later the flames were under control.

An investigation into the arsons is underway.