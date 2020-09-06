Richmond Fire rescues four from rock in James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department rescued four people stuck on a rock in the James River on Saturday. They announced the rescue in a tweet and urged other to use the river safely.

The people rescued from the river were out on tubes and unable to make it back to shore safely. The fire department says, all types if tubes pool flotation devices are “not safe to use on rivers.”

They also included a reminder that anyone in the river when levels are above 5 feet are required to wear a life vest.

