RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond emergency crews responded to a crash at a Downtown Expressway toll on Monday.

Around 8:08 a.m. on December 6, crews responded to the Downtown Expressway toll plaza for the report of a crash.

There was no fire and no entrapment, according to Richmond Fire.

The driver had minor injuries and did not need to be transported to a local hospital.

Richmond Fire is using this as an example for drivers to use caution when going through the tolls and obey the speed limit.