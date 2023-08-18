RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Thursday morning after hitting a flatbed truck at an intersection.

Police said officers responded to the area Thursday morning and found a motorcyclist who collided with a flatbed truck at N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard’s intersection with Avenue of Champions. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim was a firefighter with the Richmond Fire Department, a city spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Investigators believe the truck was traveling north when the driver turned left on N. Arthur Ashe Blvd when the motorcyclist hit the truck while going south, police said.

Deadly motorcycle crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, Thursday, Aug. 17 (Photo: Kevyn Harris)

An investigation into the crash is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.