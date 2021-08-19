Richmond firefighter who suffered severe burns recovers after deadly blaze

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — After suffering severe burns to his hads, one Richmond firefighter recovers in the hospital after attacking a deadly blaze in the Southside Sunday morning.

After being called to a Banton Street home Bryan Bradley reportedly rushed into an upstairs bedroom before burning his hands, according to friend and colleague Ryan Burke.

A young mother, and her two children were killed after the fire.

“He was wearing all of his gear properly when he went into that room, and unfortunately the heat in that room was higher than what his gear could sustain,” Burke said.

Seen in a photo with wife Mandy, Bradley smiles from a hospital bed at VCU Medical Center. His hands are wrapped in bandages.

After learning of Bradley’s injuries Burke said he had to juggle emotions knowing he was was hurt, while focusing on the urgency of the fire.

“The first task is helping those people. Knowing Bryan was hurt—the second task—would be checking on him,” he said.

Richmond and Chesterfield firefighters worked to save six people. Tragically, two children were found dead on the second floor, and their mother was discovered unconscious outside after apparently jumping from a second floor window

Though Bradley is recovering, Burke said the road ahead is long.

“They were expecting about a two month recovery, but based on some of the stuff that the doctors found over the last couple of days, they decided it’s probably going to be much longer,” he said.

For now, a waiting game of optimism.

“Others at work, you know, they are just kind of waiting for the next update, hoping for a positive one.“