RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Richmond Fire Department responded to the Link Apartments Manchester — located in the 900 block of McDonough Street — on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

The emergency response resulted in a number of nearby streets being closed.

The following streets were blocked off:

McDonough Street from 9th Street to 11th Street

9th Street from McDonough to Semmes Avenue

10th Street from McDonough to Semmes Avenue

Residents in the area should drive with caution due to heavier traffic than usual as a result.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, air conditioning units from apartments on the building’s top floor caught fire. Crews have since extinguished the fire.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.