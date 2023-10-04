RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Richmond Fire Department responded to the Link Apartments Manchester — located in the 900 block of McDonough Street — on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

    (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)
    (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

The emergency response resulted in a number of nearby streets being closed.

The following streets were blocked off:

  • McDonough Street from 9th Street to 11th Street
  • 9th Street from McDonough to Semmes Avenue
  • 10th Street from McDonough to Semmes Avenue

Residents in the area should drive with caution due to heavier traffic than usual as a result.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, air conditioning units from apartments on the building’s top floor caught fire. Crews have since extinguished the fire.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.