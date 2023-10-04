RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Richmond Fire Department responded to the Link Apartments Manchester — located in the 900 block of McDonough Street — on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The emergency response resulted in a number of nearby streets being closed.
The following streets were blocked off:
- McDonough Street from 9th Street to 11th Street
- 9th Street from McDonough to Semmes Avenue
- 10th Street from McDonough to Semmes Avenue
Residents in the area should drive with caution due to heavier traffic than usual as a result.
According to the Richmond Fire Department, air conditioning units from apartments on the building’s top floor caught fire. Crews have since extinguished the fire.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.