Richmond firefighters respond to Tuesday night apartment fire

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department said they responded to an apartment fire at 3861 Caulder Court this evening.

The department said when they arrived at the scene heavy smoke was coming from a second floor apartment.

RFD said all residents were reported outside when the firefighters began battling the fire. They added the fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries or fatalities and the fire is now under control.

