Richmond Fire crews search for a body in the James River just off of Tempsford Lane on Monday, May 22. Credit: 8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews have found a body in Tuckahoe Creek just off the James River on Monday afternoon, according to on-scene sources.

The call for a water rescue near the 100 block of Tempsford Lane in Richmond came in at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, May 22. According to Richmond Fire, Henrico rescue crews were looking for a missing person on the James River on Monday afternoon and called Richmond crews for additional help.

Richmond Fire eventually found a body in east branch Tuckahoe Creek, near Williams Island.

