RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For Richmond’s Flying Squirrels, tonight’s game could be the one last opportunity for the Flying Squirrels to get a swing at a 2022 postseason win.

Workers prepared the field early in the afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 22, as players prepared for their first home playoff game since 2014.

Todd “Parney” Parnell, the team’s CEO said a lot was riding on Thursday night’s game.

“Our backs are up against the wall. We have to win tonight or the season’s over,” he said. “I have full confidence in these guys. We’re going to have every seat full on the stands, full of loud people and they’re going to play a great game and we’re going to win.”

The Flying Squirrels are already coming off a loss to the Erie Seawolves earlier this week. Game 2 will decide whether the Squirrels will be knocked out or continue to a third game in the Eastern League Southwest Division Series.

In the Diamond, fans enjoyed the excitement regardless of the stakes — partaking in an autograph session, giveaways, fireworks and much more.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

Parnell told 8News that the Diamond is the oldest ballpark in the AA league, but they have the highest fan attendance.

“We are in the Diamond which was built in 1985,” he said. “It’s a true testament to the long, good relationship we have with the fans.”

According to Parnell, the atmosphere has been electric ever since the team bounced back from the pandemic when the stadium allowed less than full capacity.

“Our fans proved man we’re they ready to come back full steam ahead after COVID,” Parnell said.