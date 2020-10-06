Richmond Flying Squirrels have fireworks show at next Movies in the Outfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At their next Movies in the Outfield, the Richmond Flying Squirrels with have a fireworks show after their screening of “The Sandlot.”

“The Richmond Flying Squirrels continue to make memories with this doubleheader of entertainment,” said Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell. “As the summer turns into fall, this we invite fans of all ages to come out and make memories with this first-of-its-kind event: Movies in the Outfield with fireworks.”

Guests are encouraged to follow safety protocols, like wearing a face mask and following social distancing guidelines.

To abide by social distancing guidelines, crews have painted 10 x 10, sits four people, and 10 x 20, seats up to eight people, spaces for guests to sit in. Guests should bring blankets or pillows to sit on, but chairs will not be allowed.

The screening is Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Flying Squirrel’s stadium. Gates will open at 6:35 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:35 p.m., with fireworks following the film.

You can buy tickets online here.

Concessions will be available for preorder here, and will be ready for pick up at Rosie’s Bistro at the Bullpen, located on the right side of the stadium. During the screenings, there will be a stand that only sells beverages and will only accept credit card payments.

