Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Movies in the Outfield kicks off this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be screening two movies this week as part of its Movies in the Field event series.

The first movie “Field of Dreams” at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jul. 9. Tickets are $8 a person and free for children 3 years old and younger. The second is “The Incredible” which begins at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, Jul. 11.

You can buy tickets online here.

For this event, people can sit in either 10×10 spaces which can fit four people or 10 x 20 spaces which can fit up to eight people. Guests should bring blankets or pillows to sit on, but chairs will not be allowed.

What seating will look like for Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Movies in the Outfield.

Guests are encouraged to follow safety protocols, like wearing a face mask and following social distancing guidelines.

Concessions will be available for preorder here, and will be ready for pick up at Rosie’s Bistro at the Bullpen, located on the right side of the stadium. During the screenings, there will be a stand that only sells beverages and will only accept credit card payments.

