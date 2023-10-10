RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spooky season is returning to the Diamond with the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ “Squirrel-O-Ween” later this month.

The free Halloween event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will be presented by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Among the usual Flying Squirrels festivities, children who attend will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat for free through the stadium. There will also be hayrides around the stadium’s warning track and Halloween costume contests.

There will also be a doughnut eating contest for children under the age of 13 at 6:30 p.m. and a pie eating contest for adults at 7:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available in multiple lots at The Diamond.