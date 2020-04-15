Richmond focusing on 7 hot spots along James River to limit groups at parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As folks look to get some fresh air amid Virginia’s stay-at-home order, the trails and parks along the James River are becoming hot spots.

The James River Park System remains open but they want everybody to stay safe and practice social distancing. During the weekends, monitors are out making sure everyone is doing their part.

With the coronavirus pandemic changing our daily lives, the James River Park System and Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities have come up together to focus on seven hot spots to help manage crowds. Those spots include Pony Pasture, Ancarrow’s Landing and Potterfield Bridge.

James River Park System Superintendent Bryce Wilk discussed these steps with 8News on Wednesday.

“We’re out there to inform the public,” Wilk said, “we don’t have the power to enforce these things. Most of the time people are going to the park to have a good time and follow all those rules.”

Public health and safety is the goal, from limiting large groups to reminding people not to litter. Monitors have been out over the last few weekends encouraging the public to stay safe. Giles Garrison of Richmond’s Parks and Recreation Department says that people are appreciating the monitors’ work.

“A lot of people have said thank you and are happy to see us out there,” Garrison told 8News. “By and large it’s been a very positive reception and park staff are getting to know the James River park users and that’s been great, so there’s some community building going on.”

If you’re out to the park this weekend, you’ll notice signs reminding everyone to remain safe.

