Richmond Folk Festival 2021: First group of artists announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first group of artists performing in this year’s highly anticipated Richmond Folk Festival has been announced!
Venture Richmond said that this year’s lineup includes:
- Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies (Irish)
Yonkers, New York
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
Charlestown, Indiana
- Nava Persian Trio (Persian santour)
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Plena Es (bomba y plena)
Sunrise, Florida
- Rare Essence (go-go)
Washington, D.C.
- Sean Jones “Dizzy Spellz” feat. Brinae Ali (jazz, hip hop, and tap dance)
Baltimore, Maryland
The Richmond Folk Festival is a free, three-day event at Richmond’s downtown riverfront. The festival will be celebrating its 17th anniversary the weekend of October 8-10, 2021.
More artists and performances are expected to be announced soon. This year’s festival will feature six stages and more than 30 artists from around the world.