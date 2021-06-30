Richmond Folk Festival 2021: First group of artists announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first group of artists performing in this year’s highly anticipated Richmond Folk Festival has been announced!

Venture Richmond said that this year’s lineup includes:

Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies (Irish)

Yonkers, New York

(Irish) Yonkers, New York Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)

Charlestown, Indiana

(bluegrass) Charlestown, Indiana Nava Persian Trio (Persian santour)

Albuquerque, New Mexico

(Persian santour) Albuquerque, New Mexico Plena Es (bomba y plena)

Sunrise, Florida

(bomba y plena) Sunrise, Florida Rare Essence (go-go)

Washington, D.C.

(go-go) Washington, D.C. Sean Jones “Dizzy Spellz” feat. Brinae Ali (jazz, hip hop, and tap dance)

Baltimore, Maryland

The Richmond Folk Festival is a free, three-day event at Richmond’s downtown riverfront. The festival will be celebrating its 17th anniversary the weekend of October 8-10, 2021.

More artists and performances are expected to be announced soon. This year’s festival will feature six stages and more than 30 artists from around the world.