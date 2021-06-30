Richmond Folk Festival 2021: First group of artists announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first group of artists performing in this year’s highly anticipated Richmond Folk Festival has been announced!

Venture Richmond said that this year’s lineup includes:

  • Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies (Irish)
    Yonkers, New York
  • Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass)
    Charlestown, Indiana
  • Nava Persian Trio (Persian santour)
    Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Plena Es (bomba y plena)
    Sunrise, Florida
  • Rare Essence (go-go)
    Washington, D.C.
  • Sean Jones “Dizzy Spellz” feat. Brinae Ali (jazz, hip hop, and tap dance)
    Baltimore, Maryland

The Richmond Folk Festival is a free, three-day event at Richmond’s downtown riverfront. The festival will be celebrating its 17th anniversary the weekend of October 8-10, 2021. 

More artists and performances are expected to be announced soon. This year’s festival will feature six stages and more than 30 artists from around the world.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

