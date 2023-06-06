RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 19th year of the Richmond Folk Festival is set to take place this October, and the festival has just announced the first group of artists to perform for the event.

The free, three-day festival weekend takes place annually by the James River, on Brown’s Island in downtown Richmond. Featuring live music, dancing, crafts, storytelling, local eats and vendors and much more, the Folk Festival brings in more than 200,000 attendees annually.

This year’s festival will take place from Oct. 13 through the 15.

Find the first group of artists announced to be performing at the 19th Richmond Folk Festival below.