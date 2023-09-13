Richmond Folk Festival is back in October 2022 (Photos provided by Richmond Folk Festival and Venture Richmond, graphic made by Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The organizers of the Richmond Folk Festival have announced the full lineup of this year’s performers.

The schedule, released Wednesday, Sept. 13, will feature three days of music and dance from more than 30 groups performing folk music from around the world. In addition to music, the festival features traditional art, family-friendly activities and food.

The full schedule can be seen on the festival’s website. The website also has more information on the artists and vendors, as well as directions and parking.

The 2023 Richmond Folk Festival is taking place from Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15 at Brown’s Island. Admission is free for everyone.