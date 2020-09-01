Richmond Folk Festival announces more artists, activities for its virtual celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Folk Festival is going to be virtual this year but event organizers are working on a jam-packed, fun weekend.

The festival is celebrating its 16th anniversary the weekend of October 9-11. Venture Richmond Events has partnered up with the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), the Virginia Folklife Program and the Children’s Museum to present new musical performances and much more!

New artists joining the virtual Richmond Folk Festival:

Eileen Ivers (Irish fiddle) Bronx, New York

Jason Samuels Smith & the Winard Harper Trio (tap dance) New York, New York

Martha & Emily Spencer (old-time) Whitetop, Virginia

Mythili Prakash Dance Ensemble (Bharata Natyam) Los Angeles, California

Pedrito Martinez (Afro-Cuban) New York, New York



Cooking demonstrations

This year the festival will look at some of the festival’s favorite cooking demonstrations.

Official folk festival poster reveal

VCU graduate Shannon Wright designed this year’s poster for the Richmond Folk Festival. You can watch the live unveiling on the Richmond Folk Festival’s Facebook page on Wednesday,

September 23 from 5:00-6:00pm.

Craft marketplace

This year you can shop the festival’s craft marketplace online!