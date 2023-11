RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Folk Festival is changing the dates of the 2024 festival weekend.

Regularly, the festival takes place Oct. 10-12, but next year, the festival has announced it will be moving to Sept. 27-29 to avoid falling on the Jewish High Holiday, Yom Kippur.

The festival will return to its annual October weekend in 2025 and will take place Oct. 10-12.

Enjoy the photos below of the Richmond Folk Festival in previous years.