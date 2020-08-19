Richmond Folk Festival goes virtual for 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Virginia’s largest events that happens right here in Richmond’s historic riverfront is bringing you a virtual experience.

Because of the pandemic, the Richmond Folk Festival is forced to move its weekend of programming and activities online. However, you will be able to experience an interactive art installation by Kevin Orlosky on Brown’s Island. There is also an interactive walking tour of Brown’s Island and festival grounds through a scavenger hunt.

“If we can’t gather together on downtown’s riverfront to celebrate at the Richmond Folk Festival, we’re going to give you the next best thing. As in years past, this virtual event will celebrate the culture and diversity of our community and explore a variety of American traditions,” Venture Richmond Director of Events, Stephen Lecky said in a press release Wednesday morning.

The festival is celebrating its 16th anniversary the weekend of October 9-11. The virtual festival plans to broadcast to the community through a special television program, radio broadcasts and online streaming.

Who is performing?

Aurelio (Garifuna) Plaplaya, Honduras, and New York, New York

Los Texmaniacs (conjunto tejano) San Antonio Texas

The Quebe Sisters (Texas fiddling and western swing) Dallas, Texas

Rahim AlHaj (Iraqi oud) Albuquerque, New Mexico

Vishtèn (Acadian) Prince Edward Island and Magdalen Islands, Québec

Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters (funk and R&B) New Orleans, Louisiana



What time is the festival?

The festival has set aside blocks of time including television, live streaming, and radio. Specific schedules for each platform will be released closer to the festival, festival organizers said.

Friday, October 9 from 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 10 from 12:00-8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 11 from 12:00-8:00 p.m.

Where can I watch?

You can visit the Richmond Folk Festival’s website, Facebook or Youtube page to livestream the event.

Festival-goers can also watch All Together Now, a special television program celebrating Virginia artists, to be aired on VPM PBS Plus Channel 57.1

Where do I listen?

Tune in to the Richmond Folk Festival via VPM News (88.9 FM) and VPM Music (107.3 FM & 93.1 FM) all weekend long.

More artists are expected to be announced soon! For updates and more information about the Richmond Folk Festival, visit www.richmondfolkfestival.org.