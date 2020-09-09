Richmond Folk Festival poster to be unveiled Sept. 23

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Organizers of the Richmond Folk Festival will unveil the poster for the 16th annual festival, designed by artist Shannon Wright, on Sept. 23.

Wright, an artist from Fredericksburg, moved to Richmond in 2012 after getting into Virginia Commonwealth University. She joins a group of other local artists who have designed the poster, including Hamilton Glass, Ed Trask, Noah Scalin, Katie McBride, Bizhan Khodabandeh, Chris Milk Hulburt, Matt Lively and more.

“My process for the Folk Fest design was pretty much the same as my normal process for illustrations, but with some alterations,” Wright told organizers. “Half way through I had to take a different approach with themes because it shifted from capturing the outside celebration of the Richmond Folk Festival to this virtual environment we’ve all had to adopt.”

Those interested in getting a poster can find it online or at Plan 9 Music in Carytown on Sept. 24.

