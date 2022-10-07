Richmond Folk Festival is back in October 2022 (Photos provided by Richmond Folk Festival and Venture Richmond, graphic made by Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Virginia’s largest festivals returns to Richmond this evening, Oct. 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. The Richmond Folk Festival is known for celebrating American culture with food, dancing, and live music.

The festival includes six music stages, with more than 30 artists performing different music genres worldwide.

The Folk Festival will be held at Browns Island, causing road closures and limited parking for the event, starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and lasting until Sunday night.

