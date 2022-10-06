RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Friday afternoon, several roads around Brown’s Island will be closed for the weekend for the Richmond Folk Festival.

The below list includes road closures and no parking zones that will start at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and last until Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

No Parking/ Road Closures for Richmond Folk Festival

North 6th Street between East Broad and East Grace streets

Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Belle Isle lot

South 10th Street between Haxall Point and Federal Reserve Bank

Spring Street between South 2nd and Belvidere streets

East Byrd Street between South 2nd and South 7th streets

South 2nd Street between Lee Bridge off-ramp and East Byrd Street

South 3rd Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets

South 4th Street between East Canal and East Byrd streets

South 5th Street between East Canal and Tredegar streets