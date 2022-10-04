RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re one of more than 200,000 people estimated to attend the Richmond Folk Festival this year, then there may be a few things you’ll want to know before you head out.
Cost: Will I need cash?
While the Folk Festival itself is free, guests who attend may have a hard time passing up on getting out their wallet for an item at the artisan craft and marketplace, or at one of the many local food trucks, from which the scent of freshly made cuisine wafts throughout the festival grounds.
Food vendors for the day include:
- Boka Tako
- Virginia Vendor Food Services
- Ginger Thai Taste
- Croaker’s Spot
- LaMilpa, Africanne on Main
- Concessions World
- Strawberry Street Events
- Jadeans Smokin Six O
- Gelati Celesti
- Espresso A GoGo
- MacBrand Foods
- The Pie Guy
- Leisure Time
- Goatocado
- Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food
- Asian Taste
- My Empanada
- Gregory’s Grill
- Drop Off Chef
- Westray’s Finest Ice Cream
- Mark’s Airborne Kettle Corn
- Jem’s Caribbean Cuisine
- Niola Café
- Island Noodles
- Mama J’s
- International Grill
- Espresso A Go Go
- Make Me a Plate
- Totally Nutz
- JiJi Frozen Custard
- Real Cajun Cookin
Transportation: Where can I park?
More than likely one of the most asked questions surrounding the festival, and definitely one of the most important. Parking for any event at Brown’s Island in Richmond is a pain, and for this large of an event, the expectation is no different. Here are a few options to add to your plan, and your backup plan, and possibly your backup, backup plan.
- Uber/Lyft: Possibly one of the easiest options available, and it doesn’t even involve parking. The ride service will pick you up from any location, and drop you off right where you need to be.
- Motorized scooter: Spend any time in the city, and you’ll notice an abundance of people on motorized scooters making their way through the streets. Simply download one of the apps for the scooter brands found locally — Bird, Bolt, etc. — attach your credit card, and you’re all set. But beware for your return trip, the scooters in the city have an automatic shut-off period, where they are unable to be used for the later nighttime hours.
- Paid parking lots/garages: As most free street parking in the downtown area is expected to be extremely limited, the best bet for festival-goers is parking in a paid lot near the downtown area. Parking lots can be found by searching for “parking” on your cell phone’s maps app. Suggested lots can be found at 401 East Cary Street, 13 North 5th Street (Shockoe Slip Parking), 600 East Cary Street Garage and 720 East Cary Street Parking.
Schedule: When does my favorite performer play?
As one of Richmond’s largest festivals, the Folk Festival takes place over three days, with more than 30 genres of music and six stages. Take a look at the festival schedule, and find out who’s where, and at what time, below. You can also find a festival grounds map online here.
Friday, October 7
ALTRIA STAGE
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)
- 7:45 – 8:45 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)
- 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 8:45 – 9:45 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. zydeco dance lesson with Jarene Fleming
- 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. Andre Thierry (zydeco)
Saturday, October 8
ALTRIA STAGE
- Noon – 12:45 p.m. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)
- 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
- 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)
- 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)
- 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)
- 7:15 – 8:15 p.m. Sideline (bluegrass)
- 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. *Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)
- 1:15 – 2:00 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 2:15 – 3:15 p.m. Sideline (bluegrass)
- 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
- 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Trance Blues from Mauritania to Mississippi—Cedric Burnside, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Noura Mint Seymali
- 6:30 – 7:15 p.m. Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)
- 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)
- 8:30 – 9:15 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)
CARMAX STAGE
- Noon – 12:45 p.m. Are You Ready to Learn with Andre Thierry? (zydeco for kids!)
- 1:00 – 1:40 p.m. Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)
- 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. *Sound in Motion: Dance, Percussion, and Rhythm—Beòlach; Khadija el Warzazia, Fatiha Benmsinane, Nouzha Lagrimi, Esraa Warda (Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda); Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau); Byoung Sug Kim, Suwan Choi, Chansoo Lee, Deokhwan Kim (Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago)
- 3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)
- 4:20 – 5:15 p.m. Beautiful Harmonies: Bluegrass to Balkans to Zimbabwe—Black Umfolosi; Agathi Tzouti, Artemis Isou, Iris Nourentini, Sofia Isou (Isokratisses); Skip Cherryholmes, Andy Buckner, Nick Goad, Steve Dilling (Sideline)
- 6:15 – 7:00 p.m. Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)
- 7:15 – 8:00 p.m. Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)
- 8:15 – 9:15 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- Noon – 1:00 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)
- 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
- 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. forró dance lesson with Luciano Lima
- 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)
- 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)
- 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)
- 8:15 – 9:30 p.m. *Art of Noise RVA (deejaying)
FAMILY STAGE
- 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Josh Bearman (presented by JAMinc)
- 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
- 2:15 – 2:25 p.m. Junior Ranger Swearing-In
- 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Regan Sprenkle (presented by JAMinc)
- 3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
- 4:15 – 5:00 p.m. Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)
CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE
- Noon – 12:45 p.m. Ken Heath and the True Disciples (gospel)
- 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. The Josanne Francis Septet (Trinidadian steel pan)
- 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Bridging Borders: Joe Troop, Larry Bellorín, Danny Knicely, and Ouros
- 3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Scott Miller (singer-songwriter)
- 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Bomba Showcase: Tata Cepeda & Semilla Cultural (Puerto Rican bomba)
- 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Ouros with Danny Knicely (Bolivian/Appalachian)
STREET PERFORMANCE AT TREDEGAR PLAZA
- 3:45 – 4:15 p.m. Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)
Sunday, October 9
ALTRIA STAGE
- Noon – 12:45 p.m. Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)
- 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)
- 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. Sideline (bluegrass)
- 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)
- 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)
COSTAR GROUP STAGE
- 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)
- 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)
- 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)
- 3:05 – 4:00 p.m. *Tradition through the Generations—Jermaine Bossier, Romeo Bougere, Theodore “Scoo” Gurley (79rs Gang); Fran Grace, Angela Grace Russell, Tressa Boles (Fran Grace); Nani Noam Vazana; Kacho, Mongo, & Kilos Gama (Son Rompe Pera)
- 4:15 – 5:00 p.m. Hard Work & High Times: Honky-tonk, Forró, and Zydeco—Andre Thierry, Felipe Hostins, and Jesse Daniel
- 5:15 – 6:00 p.m. Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)
CARMAX STAGE
- Noon – 12:45 p.m. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)
- 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. *Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)
- 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Andre Thierry (zydeco)
- 3:05 – 3:45 p.m. Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)
- 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)
- 5:05 – 5:45 p.m. Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)
DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION
- Noon – 1:00 p.m. Andre Thierry (zydeco)
- 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)
- 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)
- 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)
- 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. *79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)
FAMILY STAGE
- Noon – 12:45 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)
- 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Kyle Davis (presented by JAMinc)
- 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
- 2:45 – 2:55 p.m. Junior Ranger Swearing-In
- 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. Kenneka Cook (presented by JAMinc)
- 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)
CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE
- 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Kamalakiran Vinjamuri (Indian Carnatic violin)
- 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Andrew Alli and Josh Small (blues)
- 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. Instrument Makers Jam (old-time bluegrass)
- 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Larry and Joe (Venezuelan/Appalachian)
- 4:30 – 4:45 p.m. Oyster Shucking Ceremony
- 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)
Any additional information on the festival can be found online here.
- Intruder arrested after taking nap in Portland home — again
- Richmond Folk Festival: What to know before you go this weekend
- Free flu shots, COVID tests offered at Petersburg Health and Wellness Fair
- Submissions are now open for the second year of the Commonwealth History fund
- KFC testing revamped chicken wraps at select locations