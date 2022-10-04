RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re one of more than 200,000 people estimated to attend the Richmond Folk Festival this year, then there may be a few things you’ll want to know before you head out.

Cost: Will I need cash?

While the Folk Festival itself is free, guests who attend may have a hard time passing up on getting out their wallet for an item at the artisan craft and marketplace, or at one of the many local food trucks, from which the scent of freshly made cuisine wafts throughout the festival grounds.

Food vendors for the day include:

Boka Tako

Virginia Vendor Food Services

Ginger Thai Taste

Croaker’s Spot

LaMilpa, Africanne on Main

Concessions World

Strawberry Street Events

Jadeans Smokin Six O

Gelati Celesti

Espresso A GoGo

MacBrand Foods

The Pie Guy

Leisure Time

Goatocado

Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food

Asian Taste

My Empanada

Gregory’s Grill

Drop Off Chef

Westray’s Finest Ice Cream

Mark’s Airborne Kettle Corn

Jem’s Caribbean Cuisine

Niola Café

Island Noodles

Mama J’s

International Grill

Make Me a Plate

Totally Nutz

JiJi Frozen Custard

Real Cajun Cookin

Transportation: Where can I park?

More than likely one of the most asked questions surrounding the festival, and definitely one of the most important. Parking for any event at Brown’s Island in Richmond is a pain, and for this large of an event, the expectation is no different. Here are a few options to add to your plan, and your backup plan, and possibly your backup, backup plan.

Uber/Lyft: Possibly one of the easiest options available, and it doesn’t even involve parking. The ride service will pick you up from any location, and drop you off right where you need to be.

Possibly one of the easiest options available, and it doesn’t even involve parking. The ride service will pick you up from any location, and drop you off right where you need to be. Motorized scooter: Spend any time in the city, and you’ll notice an abundance of people on motorized scooters making their way through the streets. Simply download one of the apps for the scooter brands found locally — Bird, Bolt, etc. — attach your credit card, and you’re all set. But beware for your return trip, the scooters in the city have an automatic shut-off period, where they are unable to be used for the later nighttime hours.

Spend any time in the city, and you’ll notice an abundance of people on motorized scooters making their way through the streets. Simply download one of the apps for the scooter brands found locally — Bird, Bolt, etc. — attach your credit card, and you’re all set. But beware for your return trip, the scooters in the city have an automatic shut-off period, where they are unable to be used for the later nighttime hours. Paid parking lots/garages: As most free street parking in the downtown area is expected to be extremely limited, the best bet for festival-goers is parking in a paid lot near the downtown area. Parking lots can be found by searching for “parking” on your cell phone’s maps app. Suggested lots can be found at 401 East Cary Street, 13 North 5th Street (Shockoe Slip Parking), 600 East Cary Street Garage and 720 East Cary Street Parking.

Schedule: When does my favorite performer play?

As one of Richmond’s largest festivals, the Folk Festival takes place over three days, with more than 30 genres of music and six stages. Take a look at the festival schedule, and find out who’s where, and at what time, below. You can also find a festival grounds map online here.

The Richmond Folk Festival The Richmond Folk Festival

Friday, October 7

ALTRIA STAGE

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)

7:45 – 8:45 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

8:45 – 9:45 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. zydeco dance lesson with Jarene Fleming

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. Andre Thierry (zydeco)

Saturday, October 8

ALTRIA STAGE

Noon – 12:45 p.m. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)

7:15 – 8:15 p.m. Sideline (bluegrass)

8:30 – 9:30 p.m. Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

12:15 – 1:00 p.m. *Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)

1:15 – 2:00 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

2:15 – 3:15 p.m. Sideline (bluegrass)

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Trance Blues from Mauritania to Mississippi—Cedric Burnside, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Noura Mint Seymali

6:30 – 7:15 p.m. Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)

7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)

8:30 – 9:15 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)

CARMAX STAGE

Noon – 12:45 p.m. Are You Ready to Learn with Andre Thierry? (zydeco for kids!)

1:00 – 1:40 p.m. Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. *Sound in Motion: Dance, Percussion, and Rhythm—Beòlach; Khadija el Warzazia, Fatiha Benmsinane, Nouzha Lagrimi, Esraa Warda (Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda); Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau); Byoung Sug Kim, Suwan Choi, Chansoo Lee, Deokhwan Kim (Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago)

3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)

4:20 – 5:15 p.m. Beautiful Harmonies: Bluegrass to Balkans to Zimbabwe—Black Umfolosi; Agathi Tzouti, Artemis Isou, Iris Nourentini, Sofia Isou (Isokratisses); Skip Cherryholmes, Andy Buckner, Nick Goad, Steve Dilling (Sideline)

6:15 – 7:00 p.m. Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)

7:15 – 8:00 p.m. Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)

8:15 – 9:15 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

Noon – 1:00 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

1:15 – 2:15 p.m. Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

3:30 – 4:00 p.m. forró dance lesson with Luciano Lima

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)

8:15 – 9:30 p.m. *Art of Noise RVA (deejaying)

FAMILY STAGE

12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Josh Bearman (presented by JAMinc)

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

2:15 – 2:25 p.m. Junior Ranger Swearing-In

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Regan Sprenkle (presented by JAMinc)

3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

4:15 – 5:00 p.m. Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)

CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

Noon – 12:45 p.m. Ken Heath and the True Disciples (gospel)

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. The Josanne Francis Septet (Trinidadian steel pan)

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Bridging Borders: Joe Troop, Larry Bellorín, Danny Knicely, and Ouros

3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Scott Miller (singer-songwriter)

4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Bomba Showcase: Tata Cepeda & Semilla Cultural (Puerto Rican bomba)

5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Ouros with Danny Knicely (Bolivian/Appalachian)

STREET PERFORMANCE AT TREDEGAR PLAZA

3:45 – 4:15 p.m. Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)

Sunday, October 9

ALTRIA STAGE

Noon – 12:45 p.m. Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. Sideline (bluegrass)

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Beòlach (Cape Breton)

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

12:15 – 1:00 p.m. Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)

1:15 – 1:45 p.m. Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)

3:05 – 4:00 p.m. *Tradition through the Generations—Jermaine Bossier, Romeo Bougere, Theodore “Scoo” Gurley (79rs Gang); Fran Grace, Angela Grace Russell, Tressa Boles (Fran Grace); Nani Noam Vazana; Kacho, Mongo, & Kilos Gama (Son Rompe Pera)

4:15 – 5:00 p.m. Hard Work & High Times: Honky-tonk, Forró, and Zydeco—Andre Thierry, Felipe Hostins, and Jesse Daniel

5:15 – 6:00 p.m. Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)

CARMAX STAGE

Noon – 12:45 p.m. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. *Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Andre Thierry (zydeco)

3:05 – 3:45 p.m. Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

5:05 – 5:45 p.m. Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

Noon – 1:00 p.m. Andre Thierry (zydeco)

1:15 – 2:15 p.m. Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

3:45 – 4:45 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. *79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)

FAMILY STAGE

Noon – 12:45 p.m. Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Kyle Davis (presented by JAMinc)

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

2:45 – 2:55 p.m. Junior Ranger Swearing-In

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. Kenneka Cook (presented by JAMinc)

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Kamalakiran Vinjamuri (Indian Carnatic violin)

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Andrew Alli and Josh Small (blues)

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. Instrument Makers Jam (old-time bluegrass)

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Larry and Joe (Venezuelan/Appalachian)

4:30 – 4:45 p.m. Oyster Shucking Ceremony

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)

Any additional information on the festival can be found online here.