Richmond forms $1.3 million project to improve traffic signal visibility to reduce crashes in the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) Transportation Engineering Division has plans in place to enhance the visibility of traffic signal heads at nearly 400 intersections in the city.

The initiative is called the Systemic Sight Distance Improvements at Signalized Intersections Project. The work begins in the city on Monday, Nov. 15.

There will be temporary lane closure notices needed to complete the project and they will be issued in advance, according to the city.

The project improvements include tree pruning at certain intersection corners to maintain visibility for drivers and pedestrians.

The project will also install high-visibility traffic signal backplates at 20 intersections to help in both daytime and nighttime conditions.

Funding for the project is provided by the Highway Safety Improvement Program from the Federal Highway Administration and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The funding will total $1.3 million.