RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Richmond area funeral homes will join together to offer an Alzheimer’s training program over the course of three weeks from late April to May.

Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel and Nelsen Funeral Home Richmond Chapel partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer a series of training programs entitled “Building Your Memory Care Skills: A Person-Centered Approach.”

The Classes

Wednesday, April 27: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel , 1020 Huguenot Rd.

, 1020 Huguenot Rd. Wednesday, May 4: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel , 1771 N. Parham Rd.

, 1771 N. Parham Rd. Wednesday, May 11: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home Richmond Chapel, 4550 S. Laburnum Ave.

Organizers said the format of the classes was designed to provide Virginia’s long-term care workforce with Dementia specific training, which meets the training requirements of the Virginia Department of Social Services.

The programs have been attended by activity directors, administrators, nurses, CNAs, mental health professionals, direct care workers, adult day care staff, occupational therapists, physical therapists, social workers and all long-term care staff.

To register for this program, call Rachel Lawson at 800-272-3900 or email her at ralawson@alz.org.