A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the last week, the average price of gas in Richmond fell 14.1 cents per gallon, totaling about $4.57 per gram today.

According to a survey conducted by GasBuddy that included 567 Richmond gas stations, prices are 8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.65 per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

The cheapest price in Richmond yesterday was $4.09 per gallon and the most expensive was $5.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy price reports. $3.89 per gallon was the lowest price in the entire state and $6.00 was the highest.

The national average price has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon within the last week, totaling an average of $4.78 per gallon today. According to GasBuddy, the national average has fallen 7.2 cents from a month ago and is $1.66 higher than a year ago.

Nationally, the price of diesel has dropped 6.3 cents and is currently at $5.72 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Other areas around Richmond have also had reduced gas prices: