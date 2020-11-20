Richmond General Registrar tested positive for COVID-19 same day as press conference

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City of Richmond General Registrar Kirk Showalter tells 8News that she did contract the coronavirus around a similar time as other registrar’s office employees. She received positive test results for a COVID-19 test that she took just hours after a press conference on Nov. 9.

At the press conference, Showalter announced that three employees at the registrar’s office had tested positive for COVID-19 and that 90% of staff or about 40 employees had been asked to quarantine until Nov. 17.

Showalter says due to the outbreak at the office she had scheduled a test just to “be on the safe side.” She says she had expected the results to be negative.

The conference was held outside and Showalter wore a mask and remained 6 feet away from everyone in attendance.

The entire office was closed on Nov. 12 due to the outbreak and had been scheduled to reopen today.

Showalter mentioned her recovery from COVID-19 in a statement addressing calls for her resignation on Thursday.

Democratic Party officials in Virginia sent a letter Thursday to Richmond’s Electoral Board calling for her resignation of the city’s general registrar, J. Kirk Showalter, or for the board to dismiss her over her handling of the 2020 election.

In Showalter’s response she says found the timing of the action to be “interesting.” She said her ability to respond is currently hindered due to the closure of the registrar’s office and the fact that she is also recovering from COVID-19.

