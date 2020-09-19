Richmond gives GRTC the go-ahead for shuttle between City Hall and registrar’s office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC shuttle vans will pick up passengers from two locations to bring them to the new Office of the General Registrar on Laburnum Avenue.

Carrie Rose Race GRTC Director of Communications says, the shuttles will stop at 9th and Marshall on the north side of City Hall and at Broad and Robinson on the north side of the street by the Science Museum of Virginia.

Shuttles will begin at City Hall at 7:45 a.m. on weekdays and run once an hour. The last trip will leave the registrar’s location at 5:30 p.m. In addition to weekdays, trips will run two Saturdays in October. The shuttle will start at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31.

GRTC routes are currently zero far and shuttles are also free to ride. The shuttles are supported with funding by the City of Richmond.

According to spokesperson from the city, “The Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility will work with GRTC and assist the Registrar’s Office to ensure city voters have transit access to exercise their franchise.”

Pace says, CARE customers can continue to use CARE van service for free and may schedule trips to the new registrar’s office.

