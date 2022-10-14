RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you a senior citizen? If so, the city of Richmond Department of Public Utilities wants to give you a free winter weatherization kit to help you prepare for the upcoming cold season.

The kits contain items such as weather stripping, plastic window covering, draft-stopping outlet covers and an energy-saving lightbulb, and are designed to help seniors get ready for the cold, as well as assist in home heating costs, according to the city.

The kits are available free of charge for seniors ages 65 and older, or a family member on their behalf.

Kits will be available at the following locations while supplies last: