Richmond government offices closed due to weather; meetings canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All City of Richmond government offices will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather. Emergency services will not be interrupted, according to the city.

A City Council special meeting concerning the next steps for the Robert E. Lee statue, pedestal and related items has been canceled. Council was scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. regarding an ordinance that would give the city’s Chief Administrative Office the authority to accept a donation of the items related to the Robert E. Lee statue and pedestal, valued at approximately $12 million, from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The council meeting will be rescheduled and notice will be issued when the date and time have been selected.

The January Organizational Development Standing Committee meeting that was scheduled for 5 p.m. has also been canceled.

Additionally, all Virginia Department of Health community vaccination centers will be closed as well.