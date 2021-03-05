Richmond Greek Festival canceled again because of pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Greek Festival organizers have decided to cancel this year’s fair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outdoor fair was scheduled for June 3-5, 2021. Organizers are now exploring options to bring a version of the festival later this year.

“We begin preparations for our Festival months in advance and with the current health climate, we are unable to do that while adhering to health and safety regulations,” Andrea Baker told 8News in an email.

The Greek festival was also canceled last year in response to the pandemic.