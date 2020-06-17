Richmond Greek Festival, Greek Mini Festival canceled

Screen capture from an 8News report on the the 44th annual Richmond Greek Festival.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Add the Richmond Greek Festival and Greek Mini Festival to the list of outdoor fairs that have canceled in response to COVID-19.

Organizers said on Facebook Wednesday that after careful consideration “regarding the health and safety of everyone involved,” came the difficult decision to cancel both festivals. Organizers had hoped to postpone the festival but cite that the unpredictability of COVID-19 was not worth the risk.

The 45th annual Richmond Greek Festival will now be held June 3-6, 2021.

