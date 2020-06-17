RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Add the Richmond Greek Festival and Greek Mini Festival to the list of outdoor fairs that have canceled in response to COVID-19.
Organizers said on Facebook Wednesday that after careful consideration “regarding the health and safety of everyone involved,” came the difficult decision to cancel both festivals. Organizers had hoped to postpone the festival but cite that the unpredictability of COVID-19 was not worth the risk.
The 45th annual Richmond Greek Festival will now be held June 3-6, 2021.
Click here for more information.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Chesterfield jail reports 15 new coronavirus cases — 41 in total — after mass testing
- Richmond Greek Festival, Greek Mini Festival canceled
- Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged
- StormTracker 8: Warmer and humid through Friday with afternoon showers
- Henrico schools closed Monday for Juneteenth observance