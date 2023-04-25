RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A project to build up to 140 new single-family townhomes along the Hull Street Road corridor in South Richmond is moving forward.

Richmond’s City Council approved a special-use permit request from HDC — a limited liability connected to a Richmond-based real estate development, investment and management company called Harper Associates — for the project on Monday.

The permit clears the way for developers to build the townhome development on a 16-acre vacant plot of land at 6140 Hull Street Road in Richmond’s Elkhardt neighborhood, a single-family residential district where attached dwellings such as townhouses are typically not allowed.

Conceptual elevations from the proposed Hull Street townhome project last revised on January 17, 2023. (Photo: Richmond City documents)

“This portion of Hull Street currently invites high vehicular speeds that endanger pedestrians,” the city’s Land Use Administration Division wrote in an April 17 report recommending approval of the special-use permit. “Allowing more residential uses with improved pedestrian infrastructure will begin to create a more walkable environment for all residents in the area.”

The project, which will be built near the Chippenham Parkway interchange, will have parking for each unit and could include a playground, sports court, pavilion and a picnic area, city documents show.

The land use division wrote in the staff report that they informed area residents, property owners and the Fawnbrook Civic Association about the special-use permit request, but as of April 17, the city had not received any feedback regarding the project.

Messages from the public either in support or opposition to the proposed project were not submitted to the city, online records show.