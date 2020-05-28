Richmond hair salons weigh reopening plans ahead of Phase One

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Richmond’s Phase One beginning Friday, the city’s salon community is eager to get back to work.

Salon owners in the area are making their final preparations ahead of reopening their doors. Some stylists told 8News that the day couldn’t have come any sooner.

“It came out of nowhere that we had to shut down and with a day’s notice,” said Pamela Johnson, the owner of Deja Vu Hair Studio in Richmond.

Johnson, who has been a hairstylist for over 30 years, said she simply was not prepared.

“I had bills that needed to be paid. I still had to run this business. I had to pay rent, utilities, here and at my home as well,” Johnson explained.

Even with salon owners going weeks without pay, some say it’s just too early to reopen now.

“Taking a little bit more time is necessary for our clients to come back in comfortably and confidently,” said Jaida Cureton, the owner of Jade Multicultural Salon in Richmond.

Cureton has been in the industry since 1996 and says the impact from the coronavirus pandemic is like nothing she has ever seen before. Due to concerns, she decided to not reopen her salon until June 15.

Under Phase One guidelines, which goes into effect May 29 in Richmond, salons and other personal grooming businesses will be allowed to reopen but only by appointment.

Johnson has stocked up on disposable masks, disinfectant, and hand sanitizer. Her stylists will alternate days and every client must have their temperature taken.

“We have worked together so that we can exercise that six feet,” said Johnson.

