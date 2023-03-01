RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has been investigating possible fraud by a local towing company and is asking residents to speak up if they believe they have been a victim.

Police began getting reports three months ago of the company towing vehicles from unauthorized areas and overcharging individuals, but officials say this fraudulent towing could have been going on for much longer.

Some examples of illegal towing practices are: being charged over $135 for the initial tow, being charged more than $40 for the “drop fee” or any additional storage fees on top of the overcharges.

Anyone in the Richmond area who believes they may have been the victim of towing fraud is encouraged to contact Richmond Police by emailing towinginvestigation@rva.gov.

The Richmond Police Department said the towing company has not yet been named due to the ongoing investigation.

To read more about the possible towing fraud, click BELOW: