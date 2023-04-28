RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Heart Association will be hosting the annual Heart Ball in a number of places across the country tonight — Richmond is one of them.

The Richmond Heart Ball is expected to celebrate the progress made in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors towards heart disease. The event will feature a social reception, live music and a program of speakers as well as silent and live auctions.

8News’ very own Matt DiNardo will be emceeing the proceedings.

“In more than 150 communities across the country, Heart Ball supporters unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds we need to ensure our work continues,” a release from the American Heart Association reads. “Throughout our campaign, we celebrate our milestones, we thank our sponsors and we honor our heroes.”

The event will be held at Main Street Station located at 1500 E. Main St. in downtown Richmond from 6:30 until 11 p.m.

More information on the event can be found on the American Heart Association’s website.