RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Covid-19 booster shot clinic for children will soon be in the Richmond area.

On Monday, the Richmond Henrico Health Department announced plans for a pediatric booster clinic. The clinic will be held at all three Richmond Henrico Health Department locations.

The department will be offering the Pfizer booster shot for kids 5 years old and older while the Moderna booster will be for children ages 6 and up. Health department spokesperson Cat Long says they’ve been preparing for this.

“We’re gonna make sure to have private rooms for all the kids — ages 5 to 11,” Long said. “We increased the space so all the clinicians can take time to make sure the kids are comfortable and ready to go before getting those shots.”

The clinics will be offered to the public once the health department has enough supplies and staffing and determines the clinical capacity it can have. The first couple of weeks are expected to be busy at the clinics, so Long recommends people wait if they want to avoid crowds.

“After two or three weeks or so it becomes very easy to get an appointment and most places offer walk-ins at that point in time,” she said. “So we will see a really high demand in the first couple of weeks and then after that, it will really taper off.”

Long also recommends kids have something to eat and stay hydrated before their booster shot. Wearing t-shirts can also help to expedite the process.

According to Long, kids can experience some side effects but it is rare. Dates and appointments will be available on Richmond Henrico Health Department’s website once they are available.