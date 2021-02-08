Richmond, Henrico health districts don’t have enough vaccines to open up to the rest of Phase 1b just yet

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts announced that starting Wednesday they plan to release data on demographic information of individuals who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new information will be on the health district’s website, and Amy Popovich, nurse manager, told 8News they hope to see this more specific information on the Virginia Department of Health’s state website in the future soon as well.

“The more data we have, the more understanding of who’s in our community, how old they are, their race, their demographic, the better we are able to ensure that the most vulnerable is receiving the vaccine,” Popovich said.

But, VCU Massey Cancer Center Dr. Robert Winn said there’s a public perception that one vaccine may be more effective than the other, making helping the most vulnerable communities difficult.

“We are trying to nip that in the bud and get ahead of that. Particularly within our African-American, at-risk population. Rural, Latino, Latinx,” said Dr. Winn.

He said no matter if the vaccine is made by Pfizer or Moderna, it still gets the job done.

“The reality is, it’s effective,” he said.

Popovich said because Black and Latino communities are experiencing more severe impacts from COVID-19, the district was given thousands of extra vaccine doses to help those communities specifically.

With vaccine distribution starting at area pharmacies this month, there’s a concern that those in at-risk communities may not have a CVS or Walmart pharmacy nearby to go to.

But, Dr. Winn said this is why the district partners with faith-based organizations, hospital systems and other companies to make sure the most vulnerable are taken care of.

“It really is going to be the first time that we’re going to all be required to work as one fight, one team,” Dr. Winn said.

More than 61,000 vaccines have been distributed in Richmond and Henrico and over 7,000 to the health district’s local partners.

The Richmond Henrico Health Districts have vaccinated 16,000 people. They continue to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1a and 1b, but Popovich said there isn’t enough vaccine supply to open up to the rest of Phase 1b — this may likely happen in March.

Popovich said that each week the district has ordered second doses and received the amount they requested from VDH. She also pointed out that Moderna is looking at how to increase the amount of doses in one vial from 10 to 15, which could help vaccine distribution.

The district will hold their 100th vaccination event Tuesday. Popovich said volunteers that help vaccinate others at these events are the “hands and feet” in the process of getting individuals vaccinated against COVID-19.

She said vaccine registration has been one of the top challenges for the district.

“Getting these vital components of our systems nailed down has been a time-consuming effort as well as a frustrating one,” Popovich said. “Our registration systems in particular have been challenging. The good news is that we have a resilient team.”

Popvich they’ll be utilizing paper registration more and adding more staff and events to help.

She added around 68,000 people 65 and older filled out the vaccine interest form and nearly 49,000 frontline workers also filled it out.

With an increased interest in vaccines for those with underlying conditions or disabilities, Popovich said the district plans to launch an interest form for those individuals to fill out by next Monday.

6,300 vaccine doses were given to the Richmond Henrico health district this week. However, Popovich said this is a ‘drop in the bucket’ compared to Richmond and Henrico’s total population of around 560,000 individuals.

Last week, the health district began vaccinating those at independent living facilities out of a mobile van with eight different events.

Dr. Winn said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-dose vaccine, will be available and in rotation by the end of February or March. He said this is welcomed in their tool kit in vaccinating the public not only because it is one dose, but also because it can be stored much easier than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Some people are concerned over the vaccine’s effects on fertility, but Dr. Winn said evolving data on the vaccines suggest they should not have a negative impact on that.