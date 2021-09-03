Richmond, Henrico to start offering COVID-19 testing at two community hubs next week

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor has imposed tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting next week, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) will offer COVID-19 testing at two of the COVID-19 vaccination hubs. A rotating testing clinic is also being added to increase access to tests.

The two hubs include Tuesdays at Second Baptist Church (drive-thru) and Wednesdays at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (walk-up). Both hubs will offer testing from 9 to 11 a.m.

Rotating events on Thursdays will occur at various locations and times with the first one happening on Sept. 9 at Hotchkiss Field Community Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

To learn more about all available COVID-19 vaccination and testing, visit www.rchd.com.