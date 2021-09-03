Richmond, Henrico to start offering COVID-19 testing at two community hubs next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting next week, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) will offer COVID-19 testing at two of the COVID-19 vaccination hubs. A rotating testing clinic is also being added to increase access to tests.
The two hubs include Tuesdays at Second Baptist Church (drive-thru) and Wednesdays at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (walk-up). Both hubs will offer testing from 9 to 11 a.m.
Rotating events on Thursdays will occur at various locations and times with the first one happening on Sept. 9 at Hotchkiss Field Community Center from 1 to 3 p.m.
To learn more about all available COVID-19 vaccination and testing, visit www.rchd.com.