Richmond Highway apartment fire displaces two residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department worked to put out a heavy apartment fire on Monday morning.

According to the fire department, two people were displaced from an apartment on Richmond Highway near Bells Road.

Crews were called to the fire at 6:37 a.m. and worked until 7:06 a.m. According to a tweet from the fire department, there was heavy fire coming from the building. Firefighters had to make a vent hole in the roof to help release the heat and smoke.







Luckily, everyone was able to evacuate the building safely and no one was hurt.

The fire department said that the smoke and fire was contained to the one unit of the apartment. A building inspector examined the building and condemned it.

According to RFD, the fire was most likely caused by an electrical malfunction.