Richmond hit hard by opioid crisis: 150% increase in overdose deaths in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States broke its record for the highest number of drug overdose deaths ever in 2020 — and Richmond also experienced a substantial increase from years past.
Nationally, the U.S. Government reported over 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020 — which was a 29% increase from 2019.
In Richmond, there was a 150% increase in fatal opioid overdoses in 2020 compared to 2019. There were also 337 non-fatal opioid overdoses in 2020, compared to 226 in 2019.
According to Richmond Police, opioid overdoses killed 155 people in the city last year.
In a video by Richmond Police Department, officers break down the data behind the overdoses as well as provide a list of resources for those in need.
If you, a family member or friend is struggling with addiction — RPD wants you to know the local resources available that you can utilize to make a difference in the fight against opioid addiction.