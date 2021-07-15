Richmond hit hard by opioid crisis: 150% increase in overdose deaths in 2020

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States broke its record for the highest number of drug overdose deaths ever in 2020 — and Richmond also experienced a substantial increase from years past.

Nationally, the U.S. Government reported over 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020 — which was a 29% increase from 2019.

In Richmond, there was a 150% increase in fatal opioid overdoses in 2020 compared to 2019. There were also 337 non-fatal opioid overdoses in 2020, compared to 226 in 2019.

According to Richmond Police, opioid overdoses killed 155 people in the city last year.

In a video by Richmond Police Department, officers break down the data behind the overdoses as well as provide a list of resources for those in need.

If you, a family member or friend is struggling with addiction — RPD wants you to know the local resources available that you can utilize to make a difference in the fight against opioid addiction.