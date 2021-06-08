Richmond holding a virtual rezoning meeting Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is holding a public meeting Tuesday night to share information and receive public feedback on a rezoning plan.

This is part of the city’s “Pulse Corridor Plan and Richmond 300: A Guide for Growth.” They are looking to rezone the areas around the Science Museum, Allison Street and VCU & VUU Pulse Bus Rapid Transit stations.

The goal is to increase density and encourage transit use along the Pulse line.

The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. online here. You can also call into the meeting at 804-316-9457 with meeting ID 437 574 093 #.