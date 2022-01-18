Richmond holding redistricting meetings this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents have two opportunities to learn about the city’s redistricting process this week.

There will be meetings on Thursday and Friday to provide redistricting information and give people the chance to engage in the process. The details for those meetings are as follows:

Richmond redraws their city council districts every 10 years based on the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. During this period, residents are given the opportunity to participate and share their thoughts on the drawing of the districts.

People can also send the city a letter, fax or email with their suggestions. The letters should be sent to:

Richmond City Council/Richmond Decennial Voter District Redistricting; Richmond City Hall; 900 E. Broad Street, Suite 305; Richmond, Virginia 23219

According to the the City of Richmond, there are three city council districts that face major changes. Each district is designed to have about 25,179 people living in it, or have less than a 5% deviation from that number. Data from the 2020 Census shows that Richmond’s 2nd District has about 2,000 more residents than ideal, the 3rd District has about 3,000 less residents than ideal and the 6th district is over the ideal amount by around 1,700.