RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re ready to get in the holiday spirit, there are dozens of displays at the Richmond Holiday Light Show.

You can drive through the Richmond Raceway and see hundreds of thousands of lights synched to festive music.

It’s open starting tonight through Dec. 30 at Richmond Raceway.

The drive in total takes about 25 minutes and is open nightly until 11 p.m.