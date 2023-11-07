RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Richmond’s most well-known and looked-forward-to restaurant holiday transformations will soon return.

Birdie’s, the Broad Street oyster, coffee and wine bar, will soon embrace the holiday spirit by transforming itself into its more holly-jolly version: The Evergreen.

“Studies show that those who decorate early for Christmas are happier,” the restaurant stated in its announcement. “Studies also show that those who visit The Evergreen, our merrytime holiday pop-up bar, feel considerably more festive in their day-to-day tasks.⁠”

What can I expect?

In previous years, Revelers visiting The Evergreen found themselves immersed in holiday cheer, with a grid of layered garland draped from above, hung with oversized glittering ornaments and string lights.

The themed decor continued across the restaurant bar and windows, with reminders of Birdie’s signature dish, oysters on the half shell, peeking from between evergreen branches.

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Historically, The Evergreen has boasted a themed cocktail menu in keeping with the festivities, and the restaurant confirms this year will be no different.

“We can’t wait to bring you a brand new specialty cocktail menu and a space packed with all of the magic that comes this time of year,” the restaurant wrote.

When does it open?

The Evergreen is set to return to 305 West Broad Street on Friday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. and will be around until Jan. 6, 2024. Reservations open Tuesday, Nov. 14.