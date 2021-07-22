Richmond home in Maymont neighborhood hit by gunfire, leaves bullet holes in front door

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are conducting an investigation after some residents in the Maymont neighborhood woke up to gunfire this week. According to Richmond Police, the bullets hit a house on Greenville Avenue.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, for a report of random gunfire. Richmond Police said residents reported hearing several gunshots. Some of them recall hearing loud pops.

Police said a nearby home was hit. The residents who live inside told police that they had found bullet holes that damaged the home’s door and wall. Neighbors told 8news, that the remnants of at least 6 bullets were found and that some bullets had entered the home.

Natalie Wade lives in the area. Wade said that she called 911 on Wendesday morning after hearing loud noises. According to Wade, she thought someone was banging on her front door.

Erick Ackerman, who also lives in the area, told 8News, he and his wife were awakened by the noise.

“I think I woke up like halfway through, so I heard three loud pops and just kind of peeked out the window. I didn’t see anything,” Ackerman said. “I heard a car accelerate off.”

Officers investigated and recovered gun cartridge casings from the street. According to Ackerman, officers at the scene mentioned that a home had been hit and asked if he was too. Thankfully, it wasn’t.

According to neighbors like Craylon Johnson, hearing gunshots in this neighborhood is uncommon.

“The only real surprise is that it happened so close to my actual home,” Johnson said.

Richmond Police said no injuries were reported.

“You don’t want to see it in your neighborhood. I’m glad that they’re okay,” Ackerman said.

According to police, a detective has been assigned to the case and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant K. Reed at 804-646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.